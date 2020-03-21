You are here:

Amala Paul marries longtime boyfriend, Mumbai-based singer Bhavninder Singh in private ceremony

Actress Amala Paul has gotten hitched to her boyfriend and Mumbai-based singer Bhavninder Singh in a private ceremony.

The wedding comes a couple of weeks after the Aadai actress made headlines when cosy pictures of her with Bhavninder went viral on social media.

The news of the wedding and the pictures are making the rounds on social media.

According to a report by India Today, Bhavninder took to Instagram to share the pictures of their private wedding and captioned it, "Wedding pics #throwback." He, however, deleted the pictures the moment it started getting viral.

The pictures are still there on a number of fan pages. In one of the photos, Amala can be seen wearing a traditional Gujarati ghagra choli and sporting chooda on her hands. Bhavninder is seen in a yellow kurta that he paired with a blue dhoti, turban and statement earpieces.

Another picture shows the newlyweds kissing each other.

Check out the pictures here



It can be recalled that during the promotions of Aadai, Amala had revealed that she was in a relationship with someone but refrained from divulging the name of the person.

Amala was earlier married to director AL Vijay. The couple got divorced in 2017.

The Aadai actress will next be seen in the Tamil thriller Adho Andha Paravai Pola.

