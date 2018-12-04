Amaal Mallik to make TV debut as reality show judge on upcoming season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs

Singer and music composer Amaal Mallik will soon be making his television debut as a judge on the upcoming season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs. According to Mid-Day, Mallik is keen on helping the contestants with their 'voice culture.'

"When it's done at a younger age, versatility becomes easy to achieve," he told the publication. His younger brother, singer Armaan also kickstarted his musical career with the same singing reality show.

Mid-Day writes that Amaal began his journey as a musician at a young age. After completing 10th grade, he assisted music composer and background scorer Amar Mohile for the soundtrack of Sarkar and then Shootout at Lokhandwala. He later produced and arranged music for films like Sohail Khan's Kisaan in 2009. He collaborated with Daler Mehndi on a remix track of 'Mere Desh Ki Dharti' for the film. He has also scored music for films like Badrinath ki Dulhaniya, Golmaal Again and Hero.

Amaal recently released a reprised version Udit Narayan's 'Ghar Se Nikalte Hi' from the 1996 film Papa Kehte Hai. While the original song was penned by Javed Akhtar and composed by Rajesh Roshan, the new song has been written by Kunal Verma.

Updated Date: Dec 04, 2018 17:28 PM