'You will live within us till the end,' Amaal Malik wrote on his grandmother's demise.

Musicians Amaal Malik and Armaan Malik's grandmother Kausar Jahan Malik passed away on 25 July. The Malik brothers posted a tribute for grandmother along with throwback pictures and videos on Instagram.

Armaan captioned the post as, "Lost my best friend today my dadijaan. The light of my life. I still cannot process this loss. A void I know nobody can fill. You were the cutest, the most precious human being ever. I am so grateful that I got so much time with you and got all your love, hugs, and kisses. Allah, my angel is now with you".

On the other hand, Amaal shared two monochromatic pictures along with a video of his grandmother. The singer expressed that he cried hopelessly for a last hug. "You will live within us till the end," he further wrote.

As the Malik brothers mourned their grandmother's death, their friends and colleagues from the entertainment industry took to the comment section to offer their condolences.

Commenting on Armaan's post, singer Neeti Mohan sent him "strength and duas" while actor Dia Mirza, Tiger Shroff, and Himesh Reshammiya also commented on their posts. Badshah, Divyanka Tripathi, Sophie Choudry, Pulkit Samrat, Bharti Singh, Akriti Kakar, Shakti Mohan, Shivaleeka Oberoi, Esha Gupta, Sukriti Kakar, Vardhan Puri, Kanika Kapoor were among the other celebrities who paid their tribute to Armaan and Amaal's late grandmother.