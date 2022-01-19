For unversed, Shwetaabh Singh has been the voice behind two massive internationally acclaimed dramas, Eeb Allay Ooo! and Just Like That.

Producer Shwetaabh Singh has caught everyone's attention with internationally acclaimed dramas, Eeb Allay Ooo, and Just Like That and his production house, Freaks. The filmmaker has collaborated with actor Abhishek Banerjee.

While the news of Freak's first short film, mounted on a massive scale, is doing rounds on social media, we caught Shwetaabh Singh getting candid about his love for movies in the latest interview. The powerhouse producer said, "What I always wanted to do was to work in films. I just wanted to be part of this world. This was my passion, as far as I can remember."

While talking about discovering new avenues of filmmaking, he added, "My focus and priority have always been acting because that is where I think I express myself the best. Having said that, my education at a film school made me realise that films as a process are not an individual but a collective effort. Each and every part is so important, and it's essential to understand that. So, rather than a producer, I like to think of myself as a filmmaker. This was something I decided to do because I wanted to go back and create the kind of cinema that resonated with me."