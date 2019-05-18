Always Be My Maybe trailer: Ali Wong, Randall Park play childhood sweethearts in Netflix's upcoming romcom

It seems that Netflix is bringing back the 'best friends falling in love' trope back with the upcoming romantic-comedy, Always Be My Maybe. Directed by Fresh Off the Boat creator Nahnatchka Khan, who his making her film debut, the romantic comedy stars Ali Wong and Randall Park in lead roles.

In Always Be My Maybe, Wong portrays Sasha Tran, a celebrity chef, who decides to move back home to San Francisco to open a new restaurant, where she is reunited with her childhood friend Marcus. The two haven’t seen each other in 15 years, and a brief flashback montage offers context for their relationship backstory. When her fiancée (Lost’s Daniel Dae Kim) calls off the engagement, Sasha begins to spend a lot of time together with Marcus and the they both begin to rebuild their friendship. While Marcus' old crush on Sasha lights up again, she has already met someone new. By the end, the 'what if' question unsurprisingly comes into play, and a major Hollywood star appears - one who could destroy Marcus’ romantic hopes.

Watch the trailer here

OK I already care about this relationship more than my own. @aliwong and Randall Park star in Always Be My Maybe, on Netflix May 31. pic.twitter.com/wyx6B83fPz — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) May 16, 2019

Always Be My Maybe, which is co-written by both Park and Wong, got its name from the Mariah Carey hit 'Always Be My Baby,' which plays in the trailer. The film premieres on 31 May on Netflix.

Watch the Always Be My Maybe trailer here.

Updated Date: May 18, 2019 16:42:50 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.