Come Sunday night, the 2020-21 Awards Season Extended Cut finally wraps up. It's been longer and more exhausting than usual — what with the pandemic-enforced delays. Once the Oscars are given out, it will no doubt provoke lots of rhetoric (and column space) on who won and who should have. Just as the nominations did. Some of the best films that saved us in the pandemic year — ones we thought should have been awards season mainstays — were entirely walled off by the Academy.

That's where we come in. To celebrate such galling snubs, we came up with the Alternative Oscars last year. We handed out our own awards (in name only, no hardware) in the same categories as the Academy does, plus a few bonus ones to honour the best in genre cinema. This year, we're tweaking things a little. First, we're not going to simply handpick an entire slate of Best Pictures, Actors and Directors who should have been contenders in the same categories on Sunday night. Our goal is to recognise crafts intrinsic (like casting) and extrinsic (like poster design) to cinema that the Academy in their myopic view overlook. Second, we're making the genre films our marquee categories. They may be ignored by the Oscar voters, but it's impossible to get a complete picture of the year's cinematic riches without them. Call it a futile attempt to goad the Academy into looking beyond the traditional Oscar-bait. Third and final, because it has to be said, we're not suggesting the films mentioned here are superior to every film nominated for Oscars, but we believe they deserved a seat at the table too. Consider the Alternative Oscars a collateral journey through 2020, the year in cinema.

Genre films give us a fuller sense of just how rich the creative space of filmmaking is. No superheroes or summer blockbusters in 2020 allowed smaller films to shine. Horror had a commendable year. While sci-fi didn't produce an embarrassment of riches, it still remained the canvas on which all the big ideas and bold narrative choices were painted. Genre purists beware: We've let crime and all its noir siblings (neo, Nordic, etc.) bleed into one category. 2020, rather fittingly, served plenty of mind-fucks: genre-bending films that made your brain hurt, but in a good way. We didn't get the best action movies, but they still pumped much-needed adrenaline jolts in shorter bursts — and our category reflects that. Similarly, there were unforgettable music moments, if not unforgettable musicals. Honestly, every category is self-explanatory.

Best Horror Film

Winner: La Llorona

Other Nominees

His House

Impetigore

Relic

The Beach House

The Invisible Man

Best Sci-fi Film

Winner: The Vast of Night

Other Nominees

Archive

Lapsis

Minor Premise

Synchronic

Vivarium

Best Comedy Film

Winner: Why Don't You Just Die!

Other Nominees

Extra Ordinary

Saint Frances

Spontaneous

The Forty-Year-Old Version

Yes, God, Yes

Best Crime/Noir Film

Winner: A Sun

Other Nominees

Beasts Clawing at Straws

Blow the Man Down

I’m Your Woman

The Kid Detective

The Wild Goose Lake

Best Mindfuck

Winner: Possessor

Other Nominees

Black Bear

Color Out of Space

I'm Thinking of Ending Things

Shirley

Swallow

Best Action Sequence

Winner: Hassan and Zain vs Ifrit - Wira

Other Nominees

Harley Quinn's assault on police precinct + warehouse - Birds of Prey

Inverted car chase - Tenet

Escape from police station - Lost Bullet

Set-up and resurrection - The Old Guard

The One-Shot - Extraction

Best Needledrop Moment

Winner: “Bizness” by tUnE-yArDs and “Come Meh Way” by Sudan Archives - Babyteeth

Other Nominees

“Got To Give It Up” by Marvin Gaye - Da 5 Bloods

“What a Life” by Scarlet Pleasure - Another Round

“Toxic” (Orchestral version) by Britney Spears - Promising Young Woman

“Silly Games” by Janet Kay - Lovers Rock

“Mr Lonely” cover by Angel Olsen - Kajillionaire

Best “Pure Cinema” Moment

Winner: Making/selling oily Cakes - First Cow

Other Nominees

Childbirth - Pieces of a Woman

Dinner with the parents - I’m Thinking Of Ending Things

Questionnaire - Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Opening escape scene - The Invisible Man

Opening assassination scene - Possessor

The Oscars are long enough as it is. So, the next set of categories look unlikely to be added to their existing slate. Breaking into the industry is no easy task. While established filmmakers have the studio-backed luxury of big budgets, emerging filmmakers and screenwriters don't. Making a movie on a smaller scale but still making a big impression on filmgoers warrants a category of its own. The same goes for breakout actors, who often get passed over for veterans at the Oscars. But veteran or debutant, these actors wouldn't have attracted our attention if not for the casting director who saw them fit to take on awards-worthy roles. Be it an ensemble, pairing two actors, or even a single tour-de-force, the casting process often makes or breaks the movie.

Best First Film

Winner: Swallow (Carlo Mirabella-Davis)

Other Nominees

Babyteeth (Shannon Murphy)

Blow the Man Down (Danielle Krudy, Bridget Savage Cole)

Emma (Autumn de Wilde)

The 40-Year-Old Version (Radha Blank)

The Vast of Night (Andrew Patterson)

Best First Screenplay

Winner: Lovers Rock (Courttia Newland)

Other nominees

Emma (Eleanor Catton)

Miss Juneteenth (Channing Godfrey Peoples)

Shirley (Sarah Gubbins)

The Assistant (Kitty Green)

The Forty-Year-Old Version (Radha Blank)

Best Breakthrough Performance

Winner: Sidney Flanigan and Talia Ryder, Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Other Nominees

Kelly O'Sullivan, Saint Frances

Kingsley Ben-Adir, One Night in Miami

Levan Gelbakhiani, And Then We Danced

Lovie Simone, Selah and the Spades

Orion Lee, First Cow

Best Casting

Winner: Bacurau - Marcelo Caetano

Other Nominees

Da 5 Bloods - Kimberly Hardin

Emma - Jessica Ronane

Rocks – Lucy Pardee

The Assistant - Avy Kaufman

The Personal History of David Copperfield - Sarah Crowe

Before we watch a film, the poster is what teases the experience to come. At times, all it takes is a single defining image in the right colour scheme, and you're sold on the movie. Graphic designers keep elevating the craft to whole new levels each year, and recognising their work should be a no-brainer. If poster design is an artform in itself, the launch of trailers has become an event. A well-edited trailer doesn't simply reveal the entire damn plot, but cuts it down to its barebones, attracting the audience to the real thing. Often, when they use familiar songs, it leaves an impression stronger than the movie.

Best Poster

Winner: Da 5 Bloods (Design by GRAVILLIS)

Other Nominees

Colour Out of Space (Design by Tom Hodge)

Gamak Ghar (Design by Som)

I’m Thinking of Ending Things (Design by Akiko Stehrenberger)

Promising Young Woman (Design by Art Machine)

Tesla (Design by Brandon Schaefer)

Best Trailer



Winner: Possessor

Other Nominees

The Green Knight

The French Dispatch

Dick Johnson Is Dead

Promising Young Woman

I’m Thinking of Ending Things