Sidharth Shukla will make his digital debut with Broken But Beautiful 3

ALTBalaji series, Broken But Beautiful 3, featuring Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee, is set to begin streaming from 29 May on ALTBalaji as well as ZEE5.

On Wednesday, 12 May, the makers released an announcement video on Twitter featuring Harleen Sethi who played the female lead in previous seasons of Broken But Beautiful.

Check out the announcement here

While announcing the release date, ALTBalaji shared that they wished “the announcement of our show could have come at a better time; still, we hope that #BrokenButBeautiful3 can serve as your break during these testing times (sic)".

Broken But Beautiful 3 will follow Agastya (Shukla) and Rumi's (Rathee) romance. According to The Indian Express, these two different people meet in unlikely circumstances only to become each other's support.

Shukla is making his digital debut with the show. The actor had earlier said that he is thrilled to be a part of the series as it is hugely loved, admired, and appreciated by all.