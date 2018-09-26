Almost Famous musical officially in the works as Cameron Crowe looks to bring his cult classic to Broadway

Cameron Crowe has announced that his Oscar-winning film Almost Famous is getting the musical treatment and will soon be heading to Broadway.

The filmmaker shared a short clip of of composer Tom Kitt playing the piano before the camera pans over a bulletin board of sorts which reveal plenty of reference to scenes and songs from the movie.

Confirming the project in an interview with Rolling Stone, he said: “I remember the first day of filming Almost Famous, we were standing in downtown San Diego, shooting a scene with Phillip Seymour Hoffman on the very same street where I’d first met Lester Bangs. It felt surreal. It felt like a miracle. I called a friend of mine and said, ‘How did I get here?’ He laughed and said, ‘Enjoy it, this won’t happen again.’ The current miracle is that the feeling is coming alive again.”

Almost Famous was inspired by Crowe's own experiences as a teen reporter who traveled with Led Zeppelin for Rolling Stone magazine. The film was nominated for four Oscars, including a win for Best Original Screenplay. It was also nominated for Best Film Editing and earned two Best Supporting Actress nominations for Kate Hudson and Francis McDormand.

Some of his other credits include Jerry Maguire, Singles, Say Anything and more recently, We Bought a Zoo and Aloha.

