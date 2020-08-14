Almighty Motion Picture acquires rights to The Vijay Mallya Story, will adapt book into web series
The Vijay Mallya Story traces the journey of the flamboyant, fugitive entrepreneur and chronicles his journey right from birth until he left for the UK.
Almighty Motion Picture has acquired the rights of the book The Vijay Mallya Story, which will be turned into a mega web series.
Actor-producer Prableen Kaur made the announcement on Twitter.
We @AlmightyMotion Picture are delighted to announce acquisition of the rights of 'The Vijay Mallya Story' written by renowned author @Gprakash1 & published by @PenguinIndia
Soon to be a Mega Web Series! @vaishnavisngh @PZPictures pic.twitter.com/JhsSuXAL1z
— Prabhleen Kaur (@PrabhleenSandhu) August 13, 2020
Kaur has acquired the rights of the life and times of the book The Vijay Mallya Story, by well-known author K Giri Prakash, in association with PZ Pictures.
The book published by Penguin India traces the journey of the flamboyant, fugitive, entrepreneur Vijay Mallya and it chronicles his journey right from his birth until he left for the UK.
The book is a roller coaster ride of Mallya's triumphs and travails. His acquisitions, marriages, and launches.
The script for The Vijay Mallya Story is in its final stages and a prominent Bollywood actor has been roped in, to essay the role of the industrialist. The shooting of the mega-series is slotted to start next month.
Almighty Motion Picture announced its arrival at the entertainment horizon with its maiden Web Series Mastram on MX Player.
(With inputs from Asian News International)
