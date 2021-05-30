Allu Sirish shares first look of Telugu romantic drama Prema Kadanta, also starring Anu Emmanuel
Prema Kadanta is directed by Rakesh Sashii and produced by Allu Sirish's brother Telugu star Allu Aravind alongside Shri Tirumala Production.
Actors Allu Sirish and Anu Emmanuel are set to star in a romance drama titled Prema Kadanta, the makers announced on Sunday.
Apart from the title reveal, the first look of the Telugu film was also released on the occasion of Sirish's birthday.
The actor, whose last film appearance was 2019's ABCD - American Born Confused Desi, took to social media to share the posters of the movie.
Here is the actor's post
Excited and happy to share the 2 first looks of "Prema Kadanta". #PremaKadanta @anuemmanuel @ga2pictures @rakeshsashii pic.twitter.com/N1OMpJOtR9
— Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) May 30, 2021
Anu is known for films like Agnyaathavaasi and Naa Peru Surya.
Directed by Rakesh Sashii, the film is produced by GA2 Pictures and presented by Sirish's brother, Telugu star Allu Aravind in association with Shri Tirumala Production Pvt Ltd.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
