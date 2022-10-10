Celebrating the finest from the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam film industries, the 67th Filmfare Awards South 2022 was a star-studded event. That being said, Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1‘ was among the top winners at the event. Walking away with not just one but six honours at the Filmfare, Pushpa emerged to be a leading film in the Telugu film category. Apart from that, awards didn’t stop here for South superstar Allu Arjun. His movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo also went home with three awards.

Organised at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre on Sunday, 9 October, the 67th Parle Filmfare Awards South 2022 was held with the Kamar Film Factory to give away the ‘black lady’ to the stars for their best movies, acting, and also in other technical categories. While many actors and actresses arrived to grace the evening at the awards night in Bengaluru, the excitement was at its peak with outstanding performances by stars like Pooja Hegde, Mrunal Thakur, Saniya Iyappan, Krithi Shetty, and Aindrita Ray.

Take a look at the complete list of Telugu winners from the evening:

Best film – Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1

Best Actor In a Leading Role (Male) – Allu Arjun for Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1

Best Playback Singer (Male) – Sid Sriram – Srivallu from Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1

Best Playback Singer (Female) – Indravathi Chauhan – Oo Antava from Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1

Best Director – Sukumar Bandreddi for Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1

Best Cinematography – Miroslaw Kuba Brozek for Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male) – Murali Sharma for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female) – Tabu for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Best Choreography – Sekhar Master – Ramuloo Ramulaa for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female) – Sai Pallavi for Love Story

Best Lyrics – Seetarama Sastry for Life Of Ram (Jaanu)

Best Debut Male – Panja Vaisshnav Tej for Uppena

Best Debut Female – Krithi Shetty for Uppena

Lifetime Achievement Award – Allu Aravind

