Allu Arjun to reportedly team up with Dil Raju for Sabhaku Namaskaram, producer's next mass entertainer

Allu Arjun is reportedly collaborating with Dil Raju on the producer's next venture, reports The News Minute. The film's director is yet to be finalised and is tentatively titled Sabhaku Namaskaram.

Arjun, whose previous releases Duvvada Jagannadham and Naa Peru Surya, did not do well at the box-office, wished to be part of a commercially viable film which Raju was willing to bankroll, notes the report.

Arjun's initial plan to collaborate with director Vikram Kumar thus has to be put on hold for the time being.

Dil Raju was apparently on the lookout to rope in another big star when the film came to Arjun, claims the report. Arjun's last successful run at the box-office was with Sarrainodu. After this, Arjun has been searching for an all-out commercial film to pacify his fans.

Naa Peru Surya, helmed by Vakkantham Vamsi released on 4 May. It was produced by Shirisha and Sridhar Lagadapati under the banner Ramalakshmi Cine Creations, and featured Allu Arjun and Anu Emmanuel in the lead roles.

The film opened to mostly average reviews. Sabhaku Namaskaram is touted to be a complete mass entertainer.

As reported by Tollywood.net, Dil Raju is presently producing Hello Guru Prema Kosame featuring Anupama Parameswaran, Srinivasa Kalyanam starring Nithiin and Mahesh Babu’s next film with Vamsi Paidipally.

Updated Date: Aug 03, 2018 15:19 PM