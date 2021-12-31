Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise earned Rs 2.75 crore on 27 December, followed by Rs 2.50 crore and 2.40 crore on 28 and 29 December, respectively. It collected Rs 2.24 crore on 30 December, as per the updated figures.

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise continues its performance at the box office. The Hindi version of the film is inching its way towards the Rs 50 crore mark, as per the latest figures by trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

The film earned Rs 2.75 crore on 27 December, followed by Rs 2.50 crore and 2.40 crore on 28 and 29 December, respectively. It collected Rs 2.24 crore on 30 December, as per the updated figures.

#Pushpa shows its stamina in Week 2… Trends very well over the weekend *and* weekdays… [Week 2] Fri 2.31 cr, Sat 3.75 cr, Sun 4.25 cr, Mon 2.75 cr, Tue 2.50 cr, Wed 2.40 cr, Thu 2.24 cr. Total: ₹ 47.09 cr. #India biz. #PushpaHindi screen count higher in Week 3… Next tweet… pic.twitter.com/pSId5gNlzd — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 31, 2021

According to Adarsh, the film has earned Rs 26.89 crore in its first week and Rs 20.20 crore in its second week to take its box office collections to Rs 47.09 crore. The Hindi version of Pushpa will also increase its screen count in its third week, taking it to 1,600 screens. The movie had released in 1,401 screens on 17 December.

Pushpa: The Rise has earned over Rs 230 crore to date, taking into account all language versions of the film. Pushpa's dream run at the box office has brought joy to cinema-goers and theatre owners. The Allu Arjun starrer has performed well despite stiff competition from Marvel’s latest outing Spider-Man: No Way Home and Kabir’s Khan sports drama 83. The film has performed exceptionally well, taking into account factors such as 50 percent occupancy in theatres and the spread of the Omicron variant.

The postponement of Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey and the less than expected performance of 83 at the box office might give the period drama film a further boost.

The Sukumar directorial venture, which also stars Fahadh Faasil, Dhananjay, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles, was released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam earlier this month. Pushpa: The Rise sees Allu Arjun play the titular character, who gets involved in smuggling red sandalwood. The makers have already announced the sequel, Pushpa: The Rule, and confirmed that it will hit cinemas next December.