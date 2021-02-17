Allen v Farrow trailer: HBO documentary dives deep into sexual abuse allegations against Woody Allen
Allen v Farrow digs into the sexual abuse accusation against Woody Allen involving Dylan, his then seven-year-old daughter with Mia Farrow.
The controversial sexual abuse allegations against director Woody Allen are the subject of a new four-part HBO documentary series from investigative filmmakers Kirby Dick & Amy Ziering and Amy Herdy.
Titled Allen v. Farrow, a trailer was revealed ahead of its premiere on 21 February on HBO and HBOMax. The documentary aims to cover sexual abuse allegations made against Allen by his adopted daughter, Dylan, who was 7 at the time, and the custody trial that followed. However, Allen has long denied the allegations, and the Connecticut State’s Attorney who did investigate the case, did not press charges.
We hear Farrow speaking in the released trailer for the docuseries, “If I could take it all back, I would. I wish I’d never met [Allen]. That’s the great regret of my life, to bring somebody like that who should never have been in the family.”
As per HBO, Allen v. Farrow will interweave new investigative work, intimate home movie footage, court documents, police evidence, revelatory videotape and never-before-heard audiotapes. It will also feature interviews with case investigators, as well as Mia Farrow, Dylan Farrow, and Allen and Farrow’s son, the journalist Ronan Farrow.
The series also includes prominent cultural voices exploring Allen’s body of work in a broader context and reflecting on how public revelations about the personal lives of artists can lead to re-evaluations of their work, reports IndieWire.
In 2020, the Hachette Book Group has decided not to publish Woody Allen's memoir Apropos of Nothing following massive backlash which included Hachette employees staging a walkout and Allen's son Ronan Farrow severing ties with the publisher.
Check out the trailer here
