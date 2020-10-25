Allahabad HC issues stay on Nawazuddin Siddiqui's arrest in molestation case filed by ex-wife

On 14 October, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aliya had appeared before the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court and recorded her statement under section 164 of the CrPC (recording of confessions and statements) on her complaint against her husband and his four family members.

The Allahabad High Court has issued a stay against the arrest of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a molestation case filed in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar by his estranged wife against him and his four family members, according to his counsel.

The actor's lawyer Nadeem Zafar Zaidi said the high court has stayed the arrest of Nawazuddin, his two brothers Fayazuddin and Ayazuddin and mother Mehrunissa. The third brother, Munazuddin, however, failed to get the relief from the court, Zaidi said.

Nawazuddin's estranged wife Aliya had on 27 July filed a complaint against him, his three brothers and mother accusing them of assaulting her as well molesting a minor child in the family in 2012.

An FIR was registered in this district under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Aliya had on 14 October appeared in a POCSO court in Muzaffarnagar and recorded her statement before a woman magistrate.

Nawazuddin and Aliya, who got married in 2009, have two children.

