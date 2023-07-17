Atul Parchure, the actor who has been a part of many Hindi films, All The Best and Khatta Meetha in particular, and who is also seen on The Kapil Sharma Show, spoke about his ill-health in an interview to the YoTube channel Mitramhane and revealed some details. He said, “I had completed 25 years of my wedding. I was fine when we went to Australia and New Zealand. But after a few days, I wasn’t able to eat anything. I felt nauseous, and knew something was wrong. My brother later gave me some medicine but they didn’t help me. After visiting many doctors, I was asked to get ultrasonography done. When the doctor did it, I saw fear in his eyes and I felt there was something wrong.”

He added, “I was told I have a tumor about 5 centimeters long in my liver and that it is cancerous. I asked him whether I would recover or not, and he said, ‘Yes, you will’. My first procedure after being diagnosed went wrong. My pancreas got affected, and I started having issues. The wrong treatment actually worsened the condition. I couldn’t even walk. I used to fumble while talking. In such a condition, the doctor asked me to wait for one and a half months. They said if they do the surgery, I’d get jaundice for years and my liver will be watery or I wouldn’t survive. Later, I changed doctors and took proper medication and chemotherapy.”

About The Kapil Sharma Show

I have been doing Kapil Sharma show for many years. They called me to play Sumona’s father. I could not perform in those episodes due to my cancer. I could have gone on the international tour with Kapil. I will soon know whether I have recovered completely or not.