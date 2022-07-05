'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' is all set to release in September, and here's where you can get to watch all the previous movies before you sit down to watch the upcoming film.

Amazon Prime Video is all set to premiere its much-anticipated fantasy extravaganza, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Set thousands of years before the events of Peter Jackson’s movies, the new Amazon Original series has gotten all J.R.R. Tolkien fans jumping with excitement. Though based on Middle Earth, it explores the untapped Second Age that began it all. Fans of the franchise who are looking to jump back into the films to refresh their memories of the mesmerizing world and intriguing concepts can fret not, as we’ve got you covered!

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

This is where it all began and turned The Lord of the Rings into a cult franchise. The first installment of the trilogy brings the story of Frodo Baggins (a meek hobbit) and his journey to station the One Ring to its ultimate destination-- Mount Doom. But the route is not easy. Some elves, wizards, dwarves, and monsters bombard Frodo and his eight companions with situations they've never faced before. As the species test Frodo and his companions, they show remarkable enthusiasm and courage, and that's the highlight. A part of Modor, Mount Doom is the only place where the existence of the Ring of Power can come to an end, and Middle-Earth can be saved from The Dark Lord Sauron's wrath. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring sets the premise for Tolkien's trilogy. The film stars Elijah Wood, Orlando Bloom, Ian McKellen, Liv Tyler, Viggo Mortensen, Sean Bean, and Cate Blanchett in pivotal roles.

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

The adventurous journey to destroy the One Ring in Mount Doom continues but is bifurcated into three parts. Frodo and Sam move towards Mount Doom to end the One Ring, where they're joined by the ring's former keeper, Gollum (Andy Serkis). On the other hand, Aragorn, Legolas, and Gimli bump into Gandalf, and they together fight Sauron's evil at the battle of Helm's Deep. Merry and Pippin, escape from the orcs, come across Treebeard, and plot an attack on the fortress of Saruman, Isengard. The three intense storylines created an adrenaline rush among fans and kept them on the edge of their seats.

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)

The last in the LOTR capper, fantasy enthusiasts admire The Return of the King like no other project. Filled with unmatched action, drama, battles, and scenic views, the third installment of the LOTR trilogy left everyone in a tizzy. It sees Gandalf, Aragorn, Legolas, and Gimli keeping their best foot forward to fight the dangerous battle against the Dark Lord Sauron and his forces in a final attempt. All this is only done to give Frodo and Sam to complete their mission. Will Frodo be successful or will Sauron overpower him, is a hair-raiser. Touted to be the best in fantasy history, it is loved by critics and fans alike.

After watching three films, if you're stuck in Middle earth and want more and more, The Hobbit trilogy will really get you in the groove too. If you want to relive the three fantastic films by binging away your night, make sure you set aside 9 hours and 18 minutes to watch Fellowship of the Ring, Two Towers, and Return of the King on Amazon Prime Video.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be available to stream from September 2 onwards in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

