Ever since Jr NTR and Ram Charan are back in town after bagging an Oscar at the 95th Academy Awards, a lot of rumours have been making rounds suggesting about a possible rift between the two. It is pertinent to note that the actors were seen sharing a great bond, during the promotions of their film RRR and later also when the film made its run towards the Oscars. From teasing each other to cracking jokes during media interactions, the duo exuded a genuine friendship, thus giving out a treat to their fans. However, now a fresh report suggests that things have taken a different turn, possibly bringing them apart.

Are things not well between Jr NTR and Ram Charan?

According to a report published in the Siasat Daily, the actors have been grown apart due to several reasons including their growing global fame, fan rivalries, and competitive career paths. The reports were fuelled after Jr NTR was seen avoiding mentioning the name of Ram Charan during one of his recent addresses where he was promoting Vishwak Sen’s film Das Ka Dhamki. He was also observed skipping Ram’s name while congratulating the entire RRR team.

Not just this, Jr NTR was also missing from Ram Charan’s birthday celebrations, held in March this year.

It is pertinent to note that Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s collaboration in RRR came at a time when the audience was quite familiar with their families’ three-decade-long rivalry. Speaking about the competitiveness between them, Ram in his interview with Golden Globes noted that the film served as a “means to publicly announce their friendship”, further adding there was some healthy competition between them, but they always attempted to support and empathise with one another’s mental and physical well-being during the film’s shooting.

