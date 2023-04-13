Just a few hours back, there were reports about Sanjay Dutt getting injured on the sets of his Kannada film KD. While the incident did very much happening, its scale is rather small than what’s being spoken about. Yes, an accident did take place during a bomb explosion scene on the set in Bengaluru.

However, an official spokesperson has updated us of what unfolded. The spokesperson said, “Sanju baba did get injured, but it was a minor accident. There is no serious harm caused. In fact, the situation was brought in control soon, and shooting has even resumed.”

Well, we are glad to know that Sanjay Dutt is doing well. The shoot had not been stalled, and everything was very much under control. Yet, we wish Sanju Baba a speedy recovery.

KVN Productions presents KD-The Devil directed by Prem. Starring Dhruva Sarja, Ravichandra, Sanjay Dutt and Shilpa Shetty Kundra the Pan-India multilingual is all set to release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Dutt will also be seen in Hera Pheri 3. In a recent press conference, Sanjay Dutt talked about his eagerness to work on Hera Pheri 3. “Yes, I am doing the film. It will be exciting to shoot with the whole cast and crew. It’s a great franchise, and I’m so happy to be a part of it. Firoz aur mera rishta bhi bahut purana hai (Firoz Nadiadwala and I have an old bond) and it’s great to be together with Akshay, Suniel anna, and Paresh,” Dutt said.

