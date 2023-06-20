Prabhas and Kriti Sanon’s Adipurush opened to polarising responses from critics and fans. Director Om Raut and writer Manoj Muntashir are under the scrutiny in particular. And now, All India Cine Workers Association have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ban the film. “We need FIR against Director Om Raut, dialogue writer Manoj Mantashir Shukla and the producers of the film,” says the letter.

It also says, “All Indian Cine Workers Association Demands Ban on Screening the Movie Adipurush, This Movies screenplay and dialogues are clearly defaming the Image of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman. Adipurush Movie is Hurting religious Sentiments of Hindus and Sanatan Dharma.”

Actor Sunil Lahri watched Adipurush and shared his disappointment in a video on Instagram. He raised several questions, like why would Raavan come on a bat instead of a Pushpak Vimaan and why would Meghnad and Lakshman fight underwater. He has called the dialogues of the film ‘bekaar‘ (poor) and said that the makers should feel sorry for serving this to the audience and hurting their sentiments.

In the video posted on Monday, Sunil Lahri says in Hindi, “I had high expectations from Adipurush that I will get to see something different but it is very disappointing. You can’t play with your culture in the name of doing something different, especially those who are our own. The characters are not defined. The audience doesn’t find any emotional attachment with the scenes. In fact, the dialogues are also very bekaar (poor).”

Raising several questions, he further added, “Can you imagine Hanumanji saying dialogues like ‘tel tere baap ka, kapda tere baap ka’? Or Meghnad will say, ‘abey chal nikal le’? Or Raavan will come on a bat instead of the Pushpak Vimaan? Or Meghnad and Lakshman will fight underwater? I am very sorry but I never expected this from a filmmaker of this calibre.”

