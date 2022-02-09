A new song titled Beqaboo has been released on today, 9 February by the makers of the much-awaited film, Gehraiyaan.

The catchy number is picturised on the romance that blossoms between Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The song shows both the actors spending romantic moments away from rest of the world. This duo’s sizzling chemistry is visible in the song as they romance, cuddle and share intimate moments in a yatch.

Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to share the news about her song's release. The actress posted a 20-second clip from Beqaboo with the caption, “I would be lying if I said this isn’t my favourite song from the album! Beqaboo now playing on loop”.

Padukone also tagged her co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Pandey and Dhairya Karwa along with Shakun Batra, the director of the film. Siddhant Chaturvedi too made an Instagram post, sharing the song’s release. He captioned his post by writing, “This one from Gehraiyaan is for the ones who are Beqaaboo in love! Song out now.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi)

The Beqaboo track has been composed by OAFF and Savera. The song has been sung by singers Shalmali Kholgade and Savera and the lyrics of this peppy number are penned by writer Kausar Munir.

Watch the romantic song over here:

The song seems to be a perfect release for Valentine’s week as Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s infectious romance gives the vibe of new found love. Gehraiyaan's title track and another upbeat song Doobey, both were released earlier this year. The two songs have been trending and are a major hit among the audiences.

Gehraiyaan is a relationship drama which revolves around the sensitive subject of infidelity. It showcases the complexities that arise after the character of Alisha played by Deepika Padukone, falls for her cousin Tia’s (Ananya Pandey) fiancé Zain, played by Siddhant Chaturvedi. Actor Dhairya Karwa essays the role of Alisha’s partner in the movie.

The trailer of Gehraiyaan released last month and the movie is highly awaited by the audience. Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Production and directed by Shakun Batra, Gehraiyaan is all set to release on 11 February on Amazon Prime Video.

