All episodes with Asia Argento removed from Anthony Bourdain's Parts Unknown following sexual assault allegations

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown episodes featuring actress Asia Argento have been pulled out by CNN following the sexual assault allegations made by musician Jimmy Bennett against the actress.

A source told TMZ that the network will discontinue the telecast of the travel and food show's past episodes which included Argento, until further notice. The episodes include one from Season 8 called Rome, another from Season 10 called Southern Italy: The Heel of the Boot and a final one from Season 11 called Hong Kong.

Argento also got expelled as a judge from the twelfth season of the show X Factor Italy after shooting seven episodes.

A report by The New York Times obtained the legal documents in which actor Jimmy Bennett claimed that Argento assaulted him in a California hotel when he was only two months past his 17th birthday; the age of consent in California is 18.

Argento and Bennett co-starred in 2004 film The Heart Is Deceitful Above All Things, which she also wrote and directed. Bennett, a 7-year-old at the time, played Argento's son.

She has denied assaulting Bennett, saying the actor wanted to extract money from her after her name came up in the Weinstein scandal. She said rather than facing a court battle at a time when she was already dealing with a public case, her then-boyfriend, late chef Anthony Bourdain, decided to pay off Bennett.

Updated Date: Sep 04, 2018 15:20 PM