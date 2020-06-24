You are here:

Alicia Keys to host Nick News special on race and inclusivity; show will feature Black Lives Matter activists

Nickelodeon will revive its acclaimed Nick News franchise with an hour-long special about race that aims to amplify the voices and experiences of black kids across the country.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show, titled Kids, Race and Unity: A Nick News Special is set to air from 29 June. American singer-songwriter Alicia Keys will serve as host to the show.

The special will feature Black Lives Matter leaders answering questions from kids and offer tools for families to have constructive conversations about race and inclusivity. It will also highlight the work of teen activists.

In the coming months, the ViacomCBS cable network plans to air a series of Nick News specials, restarting a franchise that initially ran from 1992-2015 with creator and anchor Linda Ellerbee.

Kids, Race and Unity will feature a series of conversations between Keys with Black Lives Matter founders Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza and Opal Tometi; teen activist Marley Dias, founder of the #1000BlackGirlsBook campaign; 12-year-old singer Keedron Bryant; Ibram X. Kendi, author of Antiracist Baby; Jade Fuller, Nya Collins, Zee Thomas, Kennedy Green, Emma Rose Smith and Mikayla Smith, the founders of Teens4Equality; social media star Tabitha Brown and her family; and their family therapist Dr. George James.

The show Kids, Race and Unity will air across Nickelodeon, Nicktoons and TeenNick as well as the network's digital platforms. A discussion guide will also be available online.

The special is executive produced by showrunner Fernita Wynn and Magalie Laguerre-Wilkinson (60 Minutes).

Nickelodeon's Paul J. Medford, Vice President (VP) unscripted current series, and Luke Wahl, VP digital studios, also executive produce. Ashley Kaplan, senior VP digital studios, is overseeing for Nick.

Updated Date: Jun 24, 2020 11:52:00 IST

