Alicia Keys teams up with Khalid for new collaboration So Done

Alicia Keys' So Done arrives months after the release of 'Underdog.'

Musicians Alicia Keys and Khalid have teamed up for a new collaboration 'So Done.'

The duo dropped in the official music video on Friday.

The single is the latest offering from Keys’ upcoming seventh studio album ALICIA, due to release in the Autumn, reports NME. It is preceded by the singles 'Show Me Love' and 'Underdog.'

The 'Underdog' singer, Keys, unveiled the collaborative music video on Instagram.

Check out the announcement here



'So Done' takes up on a theme of freedom and independence and loosening up oneself to do what they wish.

In the four-minute and 10-seconds long video, the musicians are seen as stage artists crooning to the song at a party.

American actor Sasha Lane is also featured in the song, as a girl who is completely lost, and someone who cannot get along with her peers who are having fun, partying and taking selfies.

The video takes an upbeat when a group of bikers bust at the party. Lane gets fascinated by them and leaves behind her friends to join the bikers, following her heart.

The song takes up a moody vibe, supported by slow-catchy beats as musicians add their signature flavours.

Listen to the entire song here

(With inputs from Asian News International)