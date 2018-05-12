You are here:

Raazi box office collection Day 1: Alia Bhatt starrer records good start with Rs 7 cr on opening day

FP Staff

May,12 2018 14:40:44 IST

Alia Bhatt and Vicky kaushal starrer Raazi had a good start at the box-office on its opening day.

Raazi, which released this Friday, has received raving reviews from the critics and audience alike and ended up earning Rs 7.53 crore on it's first day at the box office.

Raazi, starring Alia Bhatt in the lead, is one of the highest opening days for a film driven by an actress. According to film analyst Taran Adarsh, the Meghna Gulzar directed movie is expected to gain momentum over the weekend based on its strong word-of-mouth performance.

Raazi also stars Rajit Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles. Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor's 102 Not Out, on the other hand, has been performing steadily at the box-office, According to Taran Adarsh, the total collection of the movie after the second week is Rs 29.55 crore.

102 Not Out made a total of Rs 1.85 crore this Friday.

Updated Date: May 12, 2018 14:40 PM

