Alia Bhatt’s grandfather and Soni Razdan’s father Narendranath Razdan passed away at the age of 95 and the news was confirmed by them in their moving posts on social media.

Alia shared a video to pay tribute to his life. The video shows him celebrating his birthday with the actress and Ranbir Kapoor. His daughter Soni Razdan too shared an emotional note. Alia wrote- “My grandpa. My hero. Played golf till 93

Worked till 93

Made the best omelette

Told the best stories

Played the violin

Played with his great granddaughter

Loved his cricket

Loved his sketching

Loved his family

My heart is full of sorrow but also full of joy .. because all my grandpa did is give us joy & for that feel blessed and grateful to have been brought up by all the light he had to give!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Soni wrote- “Daddy, grandpa, Nindi – our Angel here on earth. We are so thankful to have called you ours. So grateful to have lived a life basking in your incandescent glow. So blessed to have been touched by your kind, loving, gentle and always vibrant soul. You have taken a piece of us with you but we will never be parted with your spirit. It inhabits us all and will remind us always of what it truly means to be alive. Wherever you are – it’s now a happier place because of that beautiful laugh of yours. We love you our silly, beautiful, funny boy – until we meet again.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soni Razdan (@sonirazdan)

Filmmaker Karan Johar also sent a big hug to Alia on her loss.

Bhatt will now be seen in Johar’s next directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, releasing on July 28.

It is pertinent to note that the film was earlier scheduled to release on 28 April 2023, as announced by Karan Johar back in November last year. However, now it seems the makers changed their decision, seemingly to avert a clash with Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: II.

Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh is gearing up to make his Bollywood debut and will be seen acting in an upcoming film. If reports are to be believed, Ibrahim, who is among the most popular star kids in the industry, will be launched by none other than star filmmaker Karan Johar in his upcoming production venture. It is pertinent to note that the young man has already made his entry into the film industry as an assistant director with Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Now it seems like he is ready to follow in his parents’ footsteps and venture into acting.

