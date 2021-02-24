Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, to release on 30 July
Gangubai Kathiawadi, which is Bhansali's tenth directorial venture, is adapted from one of the chapters of author Hussain Zaidi’s book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai.
Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, will arrive in cinema halls on 30 July this year, the makers announced on Wednesday with a new poster featuring actor Alia Bhatt. The makers will also release the film's teaser today.
The poster sees Bhatt dressed in a light green Indian attire, wearing a big bold red bindi on her forehead.
The film, which is Bhansali's tenth directorial venture, is adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi’s book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai.
Here is the update
in cinemas 30th July, 2021 ❤️#GangubaiKathiawadi #SanjayLeelaBhansali @prerna982 @jayantilalgada @PenMovies @bhansali_produc pic.twitter.com/DSotMR5S1r
— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) February 24, 2021
The drama features Bhatt as Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s.
Gangubai Kathiawadi was earlier scheduled to arrive in theatres on 11 September in 2020 but was delayed to the coronavirus pandemic.
Bhansali is co-producing the film with producer Jayantilal Gada's Pen India Limited.
In December 2020, the makers had landed in legal trouble after Gangubai's adopted son filed a case alleging that Bhansali's film and its source material, author Zaidi's book, are 'defamatory' and infringe his rights to "privacy, liberty and self-respect."
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
