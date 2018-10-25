Alia Bhatt wishes mother Soni Razdan on her 62nd birthday; Twinkle Khanna on cover of Verve: Social Media Stalker's Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Twinkle Khanna on the cover of Verve magazine

Known for her sharp sense of humour and biting sarcasm, actress Twinkle Khanna has managed to reinvent herself in the recent past. Published books, witty columns and a growing social media fan following has brought Khanna to the forefront for shutterbugs. Khanna was recently the cover girl for Verve magazine. A pithy quote, "Flips the Script" accompanied her picture on the cover.

Alia Bhatt wishes her mother Soni Razdan on the latter's 62nd birthday

Alia Bhatt has always been vocal about the fact that she has been quite close to her mother, Soni Razdan. Quite close to all her family members, Alia has always supported her family members. Recently, the Highway actress posted a short video in support of her sister Shaheen Bhatt's new book release. Bhatt posted an old image of Soni with husband Mahesh, adding that Razdan was the "classic example of beauty inside out."

Emilia Clarke shares a picture from her 32nd birthday celebrations

Emilia Clarke, who celebrated her 32nd birthday on 23 October, recently posted a picture of the celebrations with a dragon cake. Adding a 'fair warning' with the post, the Game of Thrones actress jokingly added that dragons were only meant for riding and an occasional barbecue and "not for eating." The actress also thanked her fans on social media for their generous wishes on the special day.

View this post on Instagram

FULL DISCLOSURE: dragons are not for eating. Only for riding, and the occasional bbq. However this chocolate cake explosion of love is..(that grin managed almost the whole thing) @lolafrears I love you with the fire of a thousand dragon panic attacks. (Carnage right?) But dear instaworld I wanted to say a huge thank you to all you glorious wonder creatures who wished me a happy birthday! I felt like one very lucky chica to have been sent so much love... (and chocolate) ❤️😍❤️ #thirtiesareforthecake #andtheeyebrowsfindingevengreaterheightsthaneverbefore #itmustbelove

A post shared by @ emilia_clarke on Oct 24, 2018 at 11:36am PDT

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kapoor pose for designer Vikram Phadnis

Resplendent in red and yellow respectively, actors Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kapoor were the show stoppers for designer Vikram Phadnis' fashion show. The two had earlier collaborated on Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Rang De Basanti in 2006.

View this post on Instagram The long and the short of it ! @kunalkkapoor A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Oct 24, 2018 at 10:14pm PDT

Karan Johar posts a behind-the-scenes montage of Rohit Shetty from the sets of his upcoming action drama Simmba

Featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead, Rohit Shetty's Simmba is one of the most awaited projects for viewers and fans. Known for his OTT stunts with cars, Shetty's body of work has almost become synonymous with Bollywood's own version of the Fast and the Furious. Karan Johar, whose Dharma Productions will be backing Simmba, recently posted a video montage of Shetty performing a few action sequences.

View this post on Instagram

The ACTION MAN @itsrohitshetty and the new cop on the block @ranveersingh in and as #SIMMBA ! Here’s a sneak peak ! #28thdecember

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Oct 23, 2018 at 10:33pm PDT

Updated Date: Oct 25, 2018 18:02 PM