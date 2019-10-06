Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Farhan Akhtar condemn felling of Aarey forest's trees after Bombay HC dismisses plea

Several Bollywood actors, including Farhan Akhtar, Dia Mirza and Swara Bhasker, on Saturday condemned the felling of trees in Aarey Colony, being carried out to make way for a Metro carshed.

Hours after the Bombay High Court on Friday dismissed four petitions by NGOs against the felling of over 2,600 trees, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) swung into action and started hacking trees for the project.

Akhtar said that cutting trees at night was just an attempt to mask an act that was wrong.

Cutting trees at night is a pathetic attempt at trying to get away with something even those doing it know is wrong. #Aarey #GreenIsGold #Mumbai — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) October 5, 2019

In a series of tweets, Mirza said that this "massacre" needs to be stopped.

400 trees have been cut in the dead of the night. As citizens sang and joined hands in unity pleading to STOP this massacre. Can’t you see they are UNITED by love!?! Love for nature. Love for our children and our future. #Aarey #ClimateAction #ActNow #ChangeIsComing pic.twitter.com/7XCwSeaqDT — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) October 5, 2019

In another tweet, the actor said that there is supposed to be a 15-day waiting period after the permission is granted and notice has been uploaded on the official website.

Young citizens detained. All nature lovers. Begging to protect our trees. This video is a cruel wake up call. Hope it stirs the inner recesses of your heart. You assured these old trees would be translocated. This is no way of cutting them for translocation!!! #AareyChipko pic.twitter.com/5HknJ2Jx9j — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) October 5, 2019

Richa Chadha shared a video of the tree felling as well.

If you're a parent and not seriously angered about this shady tree felling I'm the night, lemme know how you feel about looking your kids in their eyes. https://t.co/2FIZvW1q23 — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) October 5, 2019

All this for a carshed - which is basically like a parking lot for the Metro. Stealing oxygen from the lungs of citizens. https://t.co/lNf1EHXDJa — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) October 5, 2019

Swara pointed out that the authorities are choosing to destroy Aarey despite the fact that alternate spaces for the car shed are available.

#AareyForest destruction is about greed, hubris and foolishness. The fact is that ALTERNATIVE SPACES FOR THE CARSHED exist, have been okayed by experts. Protest against colossal stupidity & this damaging decision! #SaveAarey #SaveAareyForest @ConserveAarey @Dev_Fadnavis pic.twitter.com/JR0x8F0Puo — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) October 5, 2019

Actor Urmila Matondkar, who had unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha election as a Congress candidate from Mumbai North before quitting the party last month, said what was happening at Aarey was "truly incomprehensible".

Such a disappointing news on #AareyForest Cutting the trees in the night clearly shows even they know it’s horribly wrong,inhuman. But we can compliment #GretaThunberg act blind n deaf to our own #Aarey n think we did our bit to the #environment https://t.co/Tb0NyBbZPn — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) October 5, 2019

#AareyForest this is truly incomprehensible 1.”Mumbai high court saying “Aaray is not a forest” 2.Sooo much urgency n diligence in carrying out a court order.. 3.Those responsible can’t get away with a mere tweet of fake anguish #Aarey #Mumbai #Green pic.twitter.com/nkJcGGHx87 — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) October 5, 2019

Actor Pooja Bhatt said that in a "fair, ethical, just and humane world it should be the other way around".

In a fair,ethical,just and humane world it should be the other way around. The state should be protecting the trees from the men with machetes who arrive cloaked in darkness. Alas,this is the world we live in. One without a moral compass & conscience. God help us all! 💔 https://t.co/5jA63cx8Yy — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) October 5, 2019

In a tweet, filmmaker Onir said that he was left heartbroken after the mass felling.

They thought that the night will hide their murder ... but the curse of the trees the forest is much more powerful. Nature will avenge itself , it’s heartbreaking what happened https://t.co/cJunzwxE0n — Onir (@IamOnir) October 5, 2019

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and others also shared their displeasure on Twitter.

There's always been a conflict between development & conservation. Yes, the city needs to build infrastructure to support a growing population. But the city also needs trees & parks & greenery. We need to protect nature like life depends on it. Because it does.#LetMumbaiBreathe — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) October 5, 2019

This is heartbreaking news. With such an outcry to stop the cutting of trees why is this being allowed mumbai has done enough for the people in power to realise cutting down aarey is something the citizens don’t want https://t.co/df6llNejGX — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) October 5, 2019

Massacre is what this is! We are our own worst enemy! Infrastructure can never precede nature! We need to STOP! #SaveAarey — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) October 5, 2019

Metro shed is important -No one against the Metro . Metro is necessary for Mumbai and so is development. Wish it could just go hand in hand with the environment.The fear is-Aarey going bit by bit,and this is the beginning. Sad for our wildlife and green lungs of mumbai. pic.twitter.com/3GjF4gTyNV — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) October 5, 2019

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Oct 06, 2019 11:00:56 IST