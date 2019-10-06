You are here:

Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Farhan Akhtar condemn felling of Aarey forest's trees after Bombay HC dismisses plea

FP Staff

Oct 06, 2019 11:00:56 IST

Several Bollywood actors, including Farhan Akhtar, Dia Mirza and Swara Bhasker, on Saturday condemned the felling of trees in Aarey Colony, being carried out to make way for a Metro carshed.

Hours after the Bombay High Court on Friday dismissed four petitions by NGOs against the felling of over 2,600 trees, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) swung into action and started hacking trees for the project.

Akhtar said that cutting trees at night was just an attempt to mask an act that was wrong.

In a series of tweets, Mirza said that this "massacre" needs to be stopped.

In another tweet, the actor said that there is supposed to be a 15-day waiting period after the permission is granted and notice has been uploaded on the official website.

Richa Chadha shared a video of the tree felling as well.

Swara pointed out that the authorities are choosing to destroy Aarey despite the fact that alternate spaces for the car shed are available.

Actor Urmila Matondkar, who had unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha election as a Congress candidate from Mumbai North before quitting the party last month, said what was happening at Aarey was "truly incomprehensible".

Actor Pooja Bhatt said that in a "fair, ethical, just and humane world it should be the other way around".

In a tweet, filmmaker Onir said that he was left heartbroken after the mass felling.

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and others also shared their displeasure on Twitter.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Oct 06, 2019 11:00:56 IST

