Alia Bhatt, who is known for her minimal makeup and simple outfits, ditches the mainstream red and looks stunning in a white saree.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding has been the talk of the town ever since we can remember, and the couple finally tied the knot in a fabulous gathering among close friends and family. They looked wonderful as predicted and Alia Bhatt, who was clad in a lovely white saree created by none other than Sabyasachi, deserved full points for her stunning appearance.

Alia went for her signature modest glam look, but with a dash of her bridal glow for the most important day of her life. She looked effortlessly glam, and her hair, especially worn loose, seemed to be the only breath of fresh air we needed to see. When someone is happy, they glow differently, and there's no reason to believe Alia Bhatt's radiance is anything other than that.

With the minimalistic yet elegant look for her wedding, Alia Bhatt is setting a benchmark for all the modern brides out there.

According to India Today, Alia opted for a minimal design on her palms. There were tiny circles and Ranbir Kapoor’s initial 'R' and his lucky number '8', done by Chembur-based mehndi artist Jyoti Chheda. The actress looked pretty in a pink Manish Malhotra outfit and she was her natural chirpy self at the Mehendi ceremony.

