Alia Bhatt shares first look of new project on her birthday, hints it's related to bedtime stories

Alia Bhatt, who celebrated her 26th birthday on 15 March, took to social media to announce her forthcoming project, a story about a girl and her dog. While it is not clear if it is a film or web series, but it is inspired by her mother’s bedtime stories.

Sharing a clip, Alia wrote, "I can’t wait to bring to you guys story about a little girl and her dog. Coming soon." The clip shows a little animated girl, with her back to the camera holding onto her dog, sitting on a rock, with a vast expanse water in front.

On work front, Alia will be seen in Karan Johar produced period love story Kalank opposite Varun Dhawan. Her film with Ranbir, Brahmastra, will release in December and she will begin shooting for Karan’s directorial Takht later this year with Ranveer Singh. She recently also signed SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

Updated Date: Mar 16, 2019 13:58:42 IST