Alia Bhatt shares a selfie from home quarantine, says she's taking 'one day at a time'

Alia Bhatt, who is currently recovering from coronavirus, posted a new photo on Instagram

Alia Bhatt had tested positive for the novel coronavirus last week and is currently under home quarantine. As she recovers from COVID-19 , Alia has shared a selfie on social media with the caption "one day at a time". In the picture, she is lying on the bed and is seen cuddling a soft toy.

Check out her post here

Various celebrities, including her beau Ranbir Kapoor's mother and sister, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, respectively, have commented on the picture. Neetu reacted with a heart and heart eyes emoji and Riddhima wrote "cuteness".

Her best friend Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor wrote, “One call at a time.” Athiya Shetty and Neha Dhupia dropped heart emojis, while Vijay Varma and Dia Mirza too sent get-well-soon wishes to Alia.

Last week, Bhatt revealed her COVID-19 diagnosis via an Instagram story. In the post, the Dear Zindagi actor revealed that she had isolated herself at home and is following all safety protocols. She also urged her fans to stay safe.

On the professional front, Alia was last seen in Sadak 2 directed by her father Mahesh Bhatt. Her next film Gangubai Kathiawadi is slated to hit the theatres on 30 July. Her upcoming releases also include SS Rajamouli's RRR and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.