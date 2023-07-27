Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been the talk of the nation since its commencement. The netizens have been loving the ‘OTT avatars’ of the housemates. The fever of the season has now touched reached Bollywood! Recently during the promotion of a film, actress Alia Bhatt shared her feelings about the show.

Alia, known for her candidness, described Elvish as a “rocky personality” while also highlighted that she loves his sense of humor . When it came to Manisha, Alia affectionately dubbed her the “Rani of the show” for her captivating presence that made her stand out among the contestants. However, it was Pooja who earned a special place in Alia’s heart, as she fondly referred to her as the ‘Rani of her ghar and parivaar‘ (home and family).

Pooja Bhatt out of the house?

Keeping in line with the trend of creating a suspenseful drama-laden reality show, the latest exit from the Bigg Boss house has shifted the audience’s attention to who will win the show. In a shocking turn of events, actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt temporarily exited the BB house due to health issues. Although not much has been disclosed yet, several media sources suggest an expected comeback by the 51-year-old actress once all the medical tests are carried out successfully. However, according to The Siasat Daily, no official statement has been received from the makers as of now.

Pooja Bhatt is one of the strongest and highest-paid contestants on the show and if her journey ends here, something remarkable will definitely be amiss in the race to the finals. The news was shared on Instagram by one of the popular pages which posts regularly about updates from the show.