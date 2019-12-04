You are here:

Alia Bhatt says Brahmastra has had a long shooting schedule as it's a 'different kind of film'

FP Staff

Dec 04, 2019 18:11:27 IST

Ayan Mukerji's epic-fantasy Brahmastra has been long in the making and Alia Bhatt said that's because it's a "different" kind of project. Brahmastra is a trilogy produced by Karan Johar. It features Bhatt, along with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.

Alia Bhatt says Brahmastra has had a long shooting schedule as its a different kind of film

Alia Bhatt. Image from Twitter

The film was earlier supposed to release this year, clashing with Salman Khan's Dabangg 3, but was pushed to 2020 with an extended shooting schedule.

When asked about it, Bhatt told reporters, "That's because it's a really different kind of a film. So good things take time."

The first part of the sci-fi trilogy is scheduled to release in summer 2020 and also features Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy. Kapoor's character in Brahmastra will possess special powers.

The fantasy drama has been called the most ambitious project of Mukerji so far. Brahmastra has been extensively shot in Bulgaria, New York, and Mumbai, among other places. The makers had released the official logo of the film in March at the Kumbh Mela 2019.

The Dharma Productions backed magnum opus will hit cinemas in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Bhatt was last seen in the historical drama Kalank alongside Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapoor. However, the film failed to leave an impact on its audience as well as critics.

Besides Brahmastra, her next projects include Sadak 2 with her father Mahesh Bhatt and SS Rajamouli's RRR, which will mark her Telugu film debut.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 04, 2019 18:11:27 IST

tags: Alia Bhatt , Amitabh Bachchan , Ayan Mukerji , Bollywood , brahmstra , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Dharma Productions , Kalank , Karan Johar , Mahesh Bhatt , Mouni Roy , Nagarjuna , Ranbir Kapoor , RRR , Sadak 2 , SS Rajamouli

also see

RRR: Thor actor Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, Olivia Harris join cast of SS Rajamouli's upcoming film

RRR: Thor actor Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, Olivia Harris join cast of SS Rajamouli's upcoming film

Akshay Kumar's sports drama Gold to release in China on 13 December over a year after it hit Indian theatres

Akshay Kumar's sports drama Gold to release in China on 13 December over a year after it hit Indian theatres

SS Rajamouli's RRR, Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan block calendars of top Telugu, Tamil stars, from Jr NTR to Vikram

SS Rajamouli's RRR, Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan block calendars of top Telugu, Tamil stars, from Jr NTR to Vikram