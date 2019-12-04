You are here:

Alia Bhatt says Brahmastra has had a long shooting schedule as it's a 'different kind of film'

Ayan Mukerji's epic-fantasy Brahmastra has been long in the making and Alia Bhatt said that's because it's a "different" kind of project. Brahmastra is a trilogy produced by Karan Johar. It features Bhatt, along with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.

The film was earlier supposed to release this year, clashing with Salman Khan's Dabangg 3, but was pushed to 2020 with an extended shooting schedule.

When asked about it, Bhatt told reporters, "That's because it's a really different kind of a film. So good things take time."

The first part of the sci-fi trilogy is scheduled to release in summer 2020 and also features Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy. Kapoor's character in Brahmastra will possess special powers.

The fantasy drama has been called the most ambitious project of Mukerji so far. Brahmastra has been extensively shot in Bulgaria, New York, and Mumbai, among other places. The makers had released the official logo of the film in March at the Kumbh Mela 2019.

The Dharma Productions backed magnum opus will hit cinemas in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Bhatt was last seen in the historical drama Kalank alongside Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapoor. However, the film failed to leave an impact on its audience as well as critics.

Besides Brahmastra, her next projects include Sadak 2 with her father Mahesh Bhatt and SS Rajamouli's RRR, which will mark her Telugu film debut.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Dec 04, 2019 18:11:27 IST