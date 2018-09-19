Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pooja Bhatt confirmed to star in Vishesh Films' Sadak 2

Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur have been confirmed to start in Sadak 2, the sequel to Pooja's 1991 hit film. The official announcement was made on Twitter, with a short teaser containing rushes from the original. Mahesh Bhatt also marks his return to direction with the film, and will be produced by Vishesh Films.

Confirming the news, Pooja told DNA, "One of the things that Sanju (Dutt) and I always talk about is that the magic of working with him was not always what happened in front of the camera, but it was about what happened in between shots when the camera was not rolling."

Last year, Pooja had spoken about the new film, and said: "We are making Sadak 2 in which we are showing Sanjay Dutt in his true and present time (Sanjay Dutt has been a victim of substance abuse), so we are dealing with issue of depression in that film but we are making a commercial film.

Sadak saw Sanjay play the character of a young man in love with a sex worker— essayed by Pooja — and fights against all odds to be with her.

