Alia Bhatt resumes work after testing negative for coronavirus, shares update on Instagram story
Alia Bhatt said she is resuming work after a brief isolation period and as per her doctor's consultation.
After her beau Ranbir Kapoor recently tested positive for COVID-19 , Alia Bhatt took to social media and shared her health update with friends and fans. Responding to the messages full of concern and good wishes, Bhatt revealed that she has tested negative for COVID-19 and has resumed work on Thursday, 11 March, after consulting with her doctors.
The 27-year-old actor, whose film Gangubai Kathiawadi will be hitting the theatres on 30 July, thanked everyone for their wishes. Bhatt assured her followers that she is taking care and urged others to do the same. She also used the government’s COVID-19 protection slogan, “Do Gaz Ki Doori, Mask Hai Zaroori” in her Instagram story.
Previously, Bhatt had isolated herself despite testing negative as a precautionary measure.
Fans of Dear Zindagi actress were worried about her health after it was revealed on Tuesday, 9 March, that Kapoor has tested positive for the virus. Kapoor’s mother-actor Neetu Kapoor had posted the update on Instagram and informed everyone that he is quarantining at home and following all precautions. She added, Kapoor is on medications and is recovering well.
Gangubai Kathiawadi director Sanjay Leela Bhansali also tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, 9 March. The shooting came to a halt after this development, reported Mid Day.
According to a report in E Times, Ranbir caught the coronavirus on the sets of Brahmastra. The shooting has been stopped and the crew has also been tested for the virus. Kapoor and Bhatt are working in this Ayan Mukerji directorial venture which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.
