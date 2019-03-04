Alia Bhatt reportedly replaces Kangana Ranaut in biopic on Arunima Sinha, first woman amputee to climb Mount Everest

Alia Bhatt has reportedly been roped in to play the lead in a biopic on the life of Arunima Sinha, the first woman amputee to have ever scaled the Mount Everest. If reports are to be believed, Alia has replaced Kangana Ranaut in the role, who was initially roped in for the film.

The biopic, Pinkvilla reports, will be based on the book Born Again on the Mountain: A Story of Losing Everything and Finding it Back. The same report states that Alia has already green-signalled the project.

The project has been in the pipeline for a few years now, and would probably go on floors in 2020 as the producers are yet to book Alia's dates owing to her other film commitments. It will be bankrolled by Dharma Productions and Vivek Rangachari's Dar Motion Pictures.

As per a DNA report, the makers are planning to shoot the film in real locations at Mount Everest. The shooting is expected to kick off in Lucknow, and subsequently in other cities.

Arunima Sinha, a former national level Volleyball player, lost one of her legs after a group of dacoits pushed her out of a running train in 2011. She considered her fate as a challenge and started preparing to climb Mount Everest. She climbed the Island Peak of Mount Everest in the year 2012 and became the first female amputee in the world to have done so.

