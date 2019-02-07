Alia Bhatt on wedding rumours with Ranbir Kapoor: Bollywood saw two weddings last year, let's take a break

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have often maintained that their relationship is at a nascent stage. However, their pictures on social media tell a different story. Alia rang in the new year with the Kapoor family, who were in New York for Rishi Kapoor's medical treatment.

Recently, during a promotional event of her film Gully Boy, when Alia was asked about her wedding plans with Ranbir, she said, “I think people should now take a break. We have had two beautiful weddings last year. I think we can chill now, watch movies, work in movies, and rest can be seen later.” Here, Alia was talking about the weddings of Deepika Padukone with Ranveer Singh and of Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas.

Talking about her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor in an interview with Hindustan Times, Bhatt stated, "It is just a part – and a very important part – of my life. It’s seamless as well as beautiful, and should be celebrated when it has to be."

Apart from Gully Boy, she will be seen in Kalank that releases on 19 April, and Brahmastra Part 1, that is slated to release on Christmas.

Updated Date: Feb 07, 2019 13:33:59 IST