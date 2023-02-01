Alia Bhatt on Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan breaking Brahmastra's record: 'Every film should break every film's record'

Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan is performing well at the domestic and international box offices, breaking several records in just one week of its release. After opening to record-breaking numbers on its release, the film has become the fastest Hindi film to gross Rs 300 crore in the domestic market. It has also created a frenzy among die-hard SRK fans who were eagerly waiting to see their superstar back on the screen. All the high-octane action scenes, powerful dialogues, and outstanding leads have turned out to be the ‘X factor’ for Pathaan’s success. While fans are showering the film with love and praise, Bollywood celebrities have also joined the same league.

Many including Anil Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Prakash Raj, Kamal Haasan, and Sonu Sood took to their social media handles and praised SRK’s comeback with Pathaan.

Joining in the same, actors Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan have shared their reactions to the outstanding success of Pathaan and also on the negativity that the film had faced prior to its release.

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan speak on ‘negativity’ and ‘boycott trend’

The actors recently interacted with the media at the Zee Cine Awards 2023 press conference where they were asked for reactions over Pathaan’s record-breaking success.

Speaking on how the latest films like Pathaan, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Brahmastra are an answer to the negativity, Alia Bhatt noted that as artists “we don’t have so much aggression.”

“I don’t think there is much aggression in us. We are very grateful to have this chance to work and live our dream on a daily basis. And we believe that we belong to the audience and the audience can say whatever they want about us. As long as we are entertaining them we will do our very best,” she added.

On the other hand, Varun while addressing the recent issue of boycotts faced by several Bollywood films asserted that people must not pay heed to such trends. “People are looking for entertainment. Why should we give importance to such boycott trends? People are enjoying films and that’s what matters,” he added.

Alia and Varun on Pathaan’s success

Alia Bhatt while speaking about Pathaan breaking her film Brahmastra’s box office record said that she is very happy with the film’s performance. “Every film should break every film’s record,” she noted, further adding that ‘Pathaan is possibly the biggest blockbuster of Indian cinema.” She also shared her gratitude for such feats that films are receiving.

Varun, on the other hand, mentioned that Pathaan’s collections are speaking for the Indian film industry. “With some of the biggest stars like Shah Rukh sir, Salman bhai, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham coming together in Pathaan, you have given the audience what they want and that’s entertainment,” he added.