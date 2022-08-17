Alia Bhatt on Pushpa's song Oo Antava: Don't want to replace Samantha, I want Sam to be there
Alia revealed how she would like to be a part of the blockbuster song and shake a leg with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Allu Arjun.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who continues leading the country as the most popular actress, left all impressed with her various recent outings, including the dance number Oo Antava in Pushpa: The Rise. So much so that another leading lady of B-town revealed how she would love to be a part of the song, given a chance.
In a recent interview, Alia Bhatt was asked, "If you could feature in a dance number that's already been shot with somebody else, but you want to be a part of it, which would that be?" To which the actress replied "Oo Antavava, But I don't want to replace Samantha, I want Sam to be there, I want Allu Arjun to be there. I just want to be lurking somewhere in the middle."
It's no doubt that Samantha Ruth Prabhu has the hearts of everyone taken over. With recent outings in The Family Man 2 and Oo Antava, she not only impressed us with her equally phenomenal performances in the most contradictory of roles but has been unstoppable with her fandom only growing across the globe, ever since.
And on the work front ahead, she has projects like Shaakuntalam, Yashoda, Kushi, and Citadel along with other unannounced projects in the pipeline.
Alia, who was last seen in Darlings, will now be seen with Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra and Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The former also stars Amitabh Bachchan and the latter has Dharmendra in a crucial role. Ayan Mukerji's film is releasing on September 9 and Karan Johar's film, which was slated for a February 10, 2023 release, is likely to be pushed. That date has been booked by Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon for their film Shehzada.
