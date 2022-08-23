Alia Bhatt on moving in with Ranbir Kapoor before their wedding

Alia Bhatt gives some insights about her experience of living with Ranbir Kapoor before the wedding. The Gangubai Kathiawadi star is now all geared up for the release of her highly anticipated film, Brahmastra: Part One, with hubby Ranbir Kapoor.

Mommy-to-be Alia Bhatt is currently basking in the success of her latest film, Darlings, which also marked her debut as a film producer. The Gangubai Kathiawadi star is now all geared up for the release of her highly anticipated film, Brahmastra: Part One, with hubby Ranbir Kapoor. For the unversed, Ranbir and Alia had fallen in love with each other on the sets of the upcoming fantasy adventure film, directed by Ayan Mukerji. While the couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in April this year, Alia had moved in with Ranbir way before their marriage. In a recent interview with Filmfare, the 29-year-old actress opened up about her live-in relationship with Ranbir and spilt the beans on some tidbits from her personal life.

Shedding some light on her decision to move in with Ranbir Kapoor before their marriage, Alia Bhatt told the magazine, “We were actually gonna get married which is why we planned to move in together but then the pandemic happened, so the planning couldn't stop.” She added, “So we were like at least go ahead with moving in and we'll figure out the rest, let this all settle down. Actually, we planned it like that only.” Furthermore, sharing her take on a live-in relationship, Alia stated, “If you can, why not? I think it's great. You get used to each other, you get comfortable, you build so many memories without the pressure and that baggage or like 'shaadi karni hai'. To each his own.” Alia and Ranbir took their wedding vows on April 14, 2022, at their residence in Bandra, Mumbai, after being in a relationship with each other for almost 5 years. In June, the love birds left the entire country in a frenzy after the Dear Zindagi actor took to social media to break the news of her pregnancy. She posted a picture of herself with Ranbir, from her ultrasound session, on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Our baby….. coming soon (sic).” Check out Alia Bhatt’s Instagram post below:

