Alia Bhatt on Mahesh Bhatt's absence in her life: 'Real friendship started after I entered Bollywood'

Alia Bhatt opened up about her relationship with her father filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt in an episode of Starry Nights 2.OH. She said she always considered Mahesh a celebrity who would just walk into their house. She also mentioned that they were not very close to each other during her childhood but developed a much stronger relationship later on.

"I didn’t miss him as such because I did not really have him. But after a couple of years, he made sure he spent some time with us, played board games. The real friendship started when I entered the Bollywood industry and I understand how it must have been for him. It is such a consuming job," News18 quoted the actress as saying.

Alia's mother Soni Razdan also accompanied her on the show and recounted working in last year's blockbuster Raazi with her. She said shooting in Kashmir was a wonderful experience and she was grateful to Meghna Gulzar for the role.

Alia has been part of back to back hits lately. Her Gully Boy has minted Rs 89 cr in the first six days of its release. Her performance in last year's Raazi was hailed as one of her best. The film even went on to become one of the most successful Bollywood outings of the year.

Updated Date: Feb 20, 2019 16:52:27 IST