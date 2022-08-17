The Darlings actress shared her take on Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's film on her Instagram story. The official remake of Forrest Gump, the film released on August 12 in cinemas.

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha released in cinemas on 12th August to mostly positive reviews from critics. The audiences' reactions have been mixed that led to a rather underwhelming response commercially. However, the film industry has given a thumbs-up to this Forrest Gump remake. After Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt has shared her take on the film on her Instagram story and written- "Such a beautiful film Laal Singh Chaddha. Go watch only in cinemas."

Bhatt is fresh off the success of Darlings that streamed on Netflix from 5th August. In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, talking about her experience of making and acting in this film, she said, "The preparation for the role I don’t do as per genre, but as per the film’s requirements. For me, it was picking up that very authentic sort of lingo which is pertaining to this area where they are staying in Byculla, Mumbai which is a mixture of Urdu, English, Hindi and Marathi which is written very beautifully and effortlessly in our dialogues. The real preparation actually happens for me in my characters which I generally do all in my head. The outcome of it happens in front of the camera. I don’t do any real preparation before the shoots."

Coming to Aamir Khan, he too spoke about his prep in an interview with Firstpost and stated, "Actually for this character, I first had to grow a beard for the physicality, but getting into the mind of the character was the main job. I’m 57 now, when we were shooting, it has been four years, I was in my 50s only. But I’m playing an 18-year old and then a 20-year old. We see this character in different age groups, so to get that innocence was very difficult after you’ve been through life so much (smiles). So that was my biggest challenge."

