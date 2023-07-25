The censor board has made few changes after watching Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. A cuss word has been tweaked to Behen Di, Old Monk has been changed to Bold Monk, a reference to Lok Sabha, West Bengal, and Mamta Banerjee have also been asked to be removed.

Talking about the same, Alia Bhatt said in a statement, “There have been some minor cuts that have been asked by the board and we respect that completely and that has been coordinated but whatever cut (of ‘Khela hobe’) you’re talking about is not the case.”

She added, “I think we should let everybody watch the film and not talk about what’s been cut. The final cut (of the film) is seamlessly flowing regardless of these minor cuts.”

At a recent promotional event of their upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt spoke about the reactions of their respective spouses Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor. Alia spoke first and revealed, “Karan, Pritam Da and Ranbir together have given a fantastic album. So when the songs were being made from scratch, since then I’ve been making Ranbir listen to the songs, much to Pritam Da’s disapproval because he gets very protective of the song. But he’s really involved in the musical journey because he has a very, very strong instinct for sound.”

She added, “So when he heard Turn Kya Mile and What Jhumka, he gave his opinion there only, that ‘this is good, this will really work’. So he’s actually, when I’m working on a film, I kind of, with my enthusiasm, take him through the journey along with me even if he has other things to do. I kind of drag him into it. He hasn’t seen the film yet. He’s going to see it next week.”