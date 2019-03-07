Alia Bhatt on being criticised by Kangana Ranaut for being apolitical: Lack the ability to speak as candidly as her

Alia Bhatt applauded Kangana Ranaut for having strong opinions on topics of national interest, at a recent event. She also admitted that she avoids commenting on political topics as she feels it not necessary to voice one's opinion all the time. "I don't have the ability to speak as candidly as Kangana and I really respect her for that," she added.

At Manikarnika's success bash, Ranaut had criticised actors such as Alia, Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor for not voicing their political views openly. Alia praised Kangana's courage and said: "Maybe in a way Kangana is right; sometimes we do hold back because we we don't want to speak unnecessarily. My dad (Mahesh Bhatt) always says that there are already so many opinions in the world, it can do with one less opinion. I have an opinion, but I'll keep it to myself. Kudos to her, as she genuinely speaks very well."

Alia also acknowledged turning producer and said she wants to do a lot of things, production is just the beginning. "I have opened my company. Hopefully with that company, I shall produce content. Honestly, I love being an actor, I like acting but I want to do something else as well. I don't want to be a director. I want to work for a social cause just like my Coexist campaign."

The Gully Boy actress will appear with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming fantasy adventure Brahmastra. The logo of the film was released recently. Talking about the filming process, Alia added, "It was an unbelievable experience. The journey was so beautiful, pure, spiritual, and emotional. It was a fantastic experience. You will like the film once it releases.

Apart from Brahmastra, Alia will also be seen in the much-awaited Kalank alongside Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur in pivotal roles.

Updated Date: Mar 07, 2019 11:13:45 IST