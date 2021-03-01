Alia Bhatt launches production house Eternal Sunshine, shares company's logo on social media
Alia Bhatt announced her production banner Eternal Sunshine on 28 February (Sunday). The actor shared the logo on social media and wrote that through her banner she will be telling "Happy tales. Warm and fuzzy tales. Real tales. Timeless tales."
Here is the logo
And I am so happy to announce....
PRODUCTION!! ☀️
Eternal Sunshine Productions.
Let us tell you tales.
Happy tales. Warm and fuzzy tales. Real tales. Timeless tales.@EternalSunProdpic.twitter.com/X3jRgTSmMF
— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) February 28, 2021
The Indian Express notes that the news of the actor launching her company had been making the rounds for more than a year. In 2019, Bhatt had purchased a space, which was rumoured to be the house she would share with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. However, Bhatt had confirmed that it was an office space for her company.
Eternal Sunshine's 2800 sq ft office has been designed by Rupin Suchak, the production designer of the actor's film Dear Zindagi.
Here is the office
On 1 March, Bhatt revealed her first production venture Darlings in association with Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. The film, directed by debutant Jasmeen Reen, stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathews.
