Entertainment

Alia Bhatt launches production house Eternal Sunshine, shares company's logo on social media

FP Staff March 01, 2021 13:28:45 IST
Alia Bhatt launches production house Eternal Sunshine, shares company's logo on social media

Alia Bhatt announced her production banner Eternal Sunshine on 28 February (Sunday). The actor shared the logo on social media and wrote that through her banner she will be telling "Happy tales. Warm and fuzzy tales. Real tales. Timeless tales."

Here is the logo

The Indian Express notes that the news of the actor launching her company had been making the rounds for more than a year. In 2019, Bhatt had purchased a space, which was rumoured to be the house she would share with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. However, Bhatt had confirmed that it was an office space for her company.

Eternal Sunshine's 2800 sq ft office has been designed by Rupin Suchak, the production designer of the actor's film Dear Zindagi.

Here is the office

On 1 March, Bhatt revealed her first production venture Darlings in association with Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. The film, directed by debutant Jasmeen Reen, stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathews.

Updated Date: March 01, 2021 13:49:42 IST

TAGS:

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

also read

Amitabh Bachchan confirms he recently underwent eye surgery: Sight difficult, recovery is slow
Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan confirms he recently underwent eye surgery: Sight difficult, recovery is slow

Amitabh Bachchan, who had on Saturday written about a medical condition that required surgery, said he is spending his days with "nothing to do" as he cannot read, write and see because of the surgery.

Ravi Kishan cast as spiritual leader Osho in his biopic Secrets of Love
Entertainment

Ravi Kishan cast as spiritual leader Osho in his biopic Secrets of Love

Ravi Kishan shares he had to read many of Osho's books to prepare for the film, directed by Ritesh S Kumar.

Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ranveer Singh praise Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ranveer Singh praise Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser

"I always look forward to your work as an actor ‘little one’," tweeted Shah Rukh Khan about Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser.