You are here:

Alia Bhatt joins JK Rowling's Harry Potter From Home initiative, reads chapter from The Sorcerer's Stone with Alec Baldwin

Just moments after hinting towards something big coming in, actor Alia Bhatt on Thursday announced her tie-up with the 'Harry Potter At Home' initiative.

The Raazi actor took to Instagram to make the announcement and also posted a video of herself reading out chapter 8 of the famous JK Rowling book Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.

"Two months ago Harry, Hogwarts, and the wizarding world walked into my life and almost immediately, in my heart. Somehow, when I was younger life always intervened and I never quite got around to befriending the books," she wrote in the caption.

"But. Just like magic, two months ago, I did. And, just like magic, I was asked to be a part of Harry Potter at Home," her caption further read.

She also expressed her love for the Gryffindor house by writing, "10 million points to Gryffindor!"

Here's Alia's post

Gryffindor is one of the four houses of the Hogwarts School of witchcraft around which the story revolves.

Earlier in the day, Bhatt had announced about something "Coming VERY soon," by posting a picture of herself reading the book.

She had earlier on the World Book Day posted a picture of the book introducing it as her "new friend."

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: May 29, 2020 09:55:26 IST

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.