Alia Bhatt was at the capital (New Delhi) today for the launch of Mission Start Ab, a series, that will showcase India’s grassroots innovators as they turbo-charge their business growth. In a statement, the actress said, “While there are many great ideas and ambitious young founders around us, it takes a special kind of determination to turn that idea into reality, build the right team, find the right mentors, raise funding, and create something out of nothing. I applaud both, the Office of the PSA, Government of India, and Prime Video India for taking the initiative to enable and empower entrepreneurs through Mission Start Ab, which I believe can have a far-reaching impact on the country’s growing start-up ecosystem.”

What is Mission Start Ab?

Mission Start Ab is a new series that will engage audiences with the power of human stories behind every promising Indian start-up. It will celebrate the entrepreneurs who have the potential to build and scale their businesses, and give 3 of the most prolific investors the opportunity to invest in them. The series promises to captivate viewers with stories of these unique Indian start-ups and founders, their beginnings, spirit, and the sacrifices they have made along the way to turn their dreams into reality.

The seven-episode series will show these entrepreneurs, focused on scaling made-for-India innovations with the potential to impact socio-economic change, undertake a series of challenges in pursuit of scaling their business and securing funding for their ventures. With India as one of the world’s largest and most vibrant start-up ecosystems, this series also brings together three investors who will search for India’s next Unicorn, by putting these 10 early-stage founders through a series of intense exercises and simulations that will test their entrepreneurial, management, communication and crises management skills.