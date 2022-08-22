On Friday, the soon mom-to-be was seen flaunting her baby bump in a cute blue dress, as she was papped exiting Karan Johar’s office in Mumbai.

Alia Bhatt is making heads turn with her maternity fashion. Be it comfy clothes or monochrome pantsuits, Alia is rocking each look like a pro. And, now, the mom-to-be was spotted in an easy breezy blue midi. And, oh boy. She looked super adorable. Alia, known for her humble nature, also spoke to the paps waiting to catch a glimpse of the actress. Grabbing all the eyeballs, Alia is honestly sending her fans into a frenzy with her maternity picks. Clad in a white denim jacket atop a blue midi dress, featuring a V-neckline, Alia took the Internet by storm with her cuteness.

Giving the super comfy vibes, Alia chose to keep the jacket open in the front and pared it all with white sneakers. Alia’s no make-up look and open hair gave the super casual look a proper finish. In the video, paps can be heard asking Alia to be careful and saying they won’t grow proximity with her so that she can leave safely. Amidst rising coronavirus cases, several fans have expressed concern for Alia, as she was spotted without a mask.

One user commented, “Kindly wear a mask, Alia... It is not safe for you without a mask.....” Many social media users couldn’t help but sing praises for her cuteness. The actress, who has kept the fashion police on their toes with her effortless maternity style, earlier ahead of the release of Brahmastra’s song Deva Deva, dropped a picture of herself in a brown wrap-around mini dress. Channeling her inner Parisian beauty, Alia posed like the true diva that she is.

Before that Alia claimed that she stole Ranbir Kapoor’s blazer to complete her sexy monochromatic look. Giving the maternity style a never seen dazzling avatar, Alia donned Ranbir’s baggy jacket atop a black and white mini dress, as she flaunted her baby bump. While posting the pictures, the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani actress wrote in the caption, “while the husbands away — I stole his blazer to complete my look today — thank you my darlings.”

On the work front, Alia will be soon seen sharing the screen space with husband Ranbir in Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra, which is all set to hit the theatres on 9 September.

