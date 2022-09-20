Alia Bhatt, who is currently riding high on the success of Brahmastra, and will soon be embracing motherhood, has now been honoured with the Priyadarshni Academy Smita Patil Memorial Award. Handed on the occasion of the 38th anniversary of the Priyadarshini Academy, Alia was honoured with this award for her exceptional contribution to Indian cinema. While the ceremony was held virtually via webinar on 19 September, Alia took to the story of her Instagram account a few hours ago to acknowledge the honour and reveal that she feels “grateful” to receive it. The only Bollywood actress to have delivered three Rs. 100 crore movies this year, Alia has come a long way in her career and this award is proof enough.

Taking to her Instagram story on 20 September, Alia dropped the screenshot of her certificate and wrote, “Grateful and honoured to receive the Smita Patil Memorial Award. Thank you to everyone.” While attending the function virtually, the Brahmastra actress reportedly said at the event, “I want to thank the Priyadarshni Academy for bestowing me with the Smita Patil Memorial Award for Best Actor. It’s a tremendous honour to be here today, one I’ll cherish for the years to come.” Continuing ahead, the actress acknowledged India’s “incredible legacy of arts” and added that she is “eternally grateful” that her “work is a part of the same.” Alia further said, “Cinema teaches us the importance of believing in the beauty of dreams, to follow them with dedication and humility, and never quit.”

Meanwhile on the work front, Alia has given two back to back blockbusters, that is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli’s RRR. Alia’s OTT debut Darlings, which was released last month, was also a resounding success among the masses. Now, the actress is currently basking in the success of Ayan Mukerji’s most ambitious project Brahmastra, in which the actress is sharing screen space with husband Ranbir Kapoor. On a record-breaking spree, Brahmastra is standing rock solid. After its theatrical release on 9 September, Brahmastra has already crossed the Rs. 200 crore mark. On the other hand, Alia is gearing up for the release of her next project, which is Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

